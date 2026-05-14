DUBAI - Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, has launched its Light Industrial and Maintenance Complex, reinforcing its commitment to meeting growing demand across the sector.

Spanning 24,900 square metres, the complex comprises 33 purpose-built units designed to support a wide range of aviation-related activities.

The facility offers modern, scalable spaces tailored for businesses seeking operational efficiency, with flexible configurations that allow units to be combined to meet evolving operational requirements.

Located within the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, the development is positioned to support aviation and aerologistics operators within Dubai South’s integrated ecosystem. The Light Industrial and Maintenance Complex is expected to be completed by Q3 2027.

“This launch reflects our commitment to supporting the aviation and aerospace supply chain sectors. At MBRAH, we continue to develop infrastructure that not only responds to current market demand but also anticipates future industry needs, enabling businesses to scale efficiently within a fully integrated ecosystem," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

He added, "Our efforts remain aligned with the vision of our wise leadership on further strengthening Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.