The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus, one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturing giants, in a bid to boost development in Nigeria’s Aerospace industry.

Speaking while on a working visit to the company’s global headquarters in Toulouse, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the agreement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to reposition its aviation sector and accelerate the development of a robust and sustainable aerospace ecosystem.

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Minister, under the terms of the MoU, Airbus and the Federal Government of Nigeria will collaborate to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s civil aviation ecosystem through targeted support in aviation infrastructure development and human capital enhancement.

The statement noted that while signing the MoU, Keyamo described the agreement as a strategic leap forward for Nigeria’s aviation sector: “We are deeply honored to engage in a long-term partnership with Airbus. This agreement aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to accelerating the development of Nigeria’s aeronautical ecosystem in all its dimensions.”

Also speaking, President of Airbus for Africa and the Middle East, Gabriel Semelas, emphasized Nigeria’s strategic importance in the global aviation landscape: “Nigeria is at the heart of Africa’s aerospace opportunity, driven by its large population and growing economy. This agreement reflects our shared ambition to scale the civil aviation ecosystem in the country.

“By leveraging local talent and infrastructure, we are committed to fostering long-term growth and developing human capability to secure the continent’s aviation future.”

“As part of the partnership, Airbus will provide comprehensive technical support, including aviation market intelligence, crew and maintenance training, and advisory services on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations. The collaboration will also explore Nigeria’s potential role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, while supporting the training and development of the next generation of Nigerian aviation professionals.

“This agreement builds on Airbus’ longstanding presence in Africa, supported by a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees across the continent. It reinforces the company’s commitment to strengthening Africa’s aerospace ecosystem through local partnerships, skills development, and the advancement of technical expertise,” the statement stated.

The statement further explained that according to Airbus’s latest Global Market Forecast, Africa is projected to require approximately 1,490 new passenger and cargo aircraft by 2044. Furthermore, demand for skilled aviation personnel is expected to surge significantly, with the continent needing over 20,000 pilots, 20,000 maintenance engineers, and 21,000 cabin crew members to meet anticipated growth in air travel.

“The MoU represents a bold step toward positioning Nigeria as a leading aviation hub in Africa, while unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement in the aerospace sector”.

The statement said the Minister was accompanied by a high-powered delegation comprising the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmud Adam Kambari; Director General of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr. Farouk Umar, Director of Air Traffic Management, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and Mohammed Ahmed Tijjani, Director of Air Safety Administration, Engr. Michael Chukwu, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, Director of Aerodrome & Air Standards, NCAA, Ahmed Abba.

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