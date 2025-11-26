Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), a global aviation services corporation, announced that it had delivered all 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft to United Airlines under its previously disclosed sale-and-leaseback agreement.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “We appreciate United Airlines’ continued confidence throughout this expeditious transaction. Completed in just six months from document execution to mandate fulfillment, the DAE and United Airlines teams worked seamlessly together, demonstrating the flexibility, efficiency, and capabilities of both parties. We are delighted to deliver these 10 next generation technology, fuel-efficient Boeing 737-9 aircraft, supporting United Airlines’ fleet growth. DAE looks forward to supporting the airline and deepening this relationship.”

