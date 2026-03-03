The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to suspend all operating permits for unmanned aircraft (drones), whether for governmental, commercial, or recreational purposes, as well as paragliding, paramotoring, other aerial sports aircraft, and any aviation-related sports activities or events.

This decision shall be effective from the date of issuance of a circular on March 3 and will remain in force until further notice.

During the suspension period, the operation or flight of any of the aforementioned activities within the airspace of the Sultanate of Oman shall be prohibited. No new permits for these activities will be issued throughout the duration of this decision.

This measure comes as part of the temporary precautionary actions undertaken by CAA to enhance safety levels and regulate the use of the airspace, ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety.

The situation will be reviewed continuously, and the appropriate decision will be taken in accordance with developments, the circular said.

CAA emphasized the importance of adhering to the provisions of this decision and appreciates everyone's cooperation to ensure the highest standards of security and safety in the Sultanate of Oman.

The UAE and Qatar have also banned the use of drones in the current circumstances.

