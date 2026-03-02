The Sultanate of Oman is one least affected in terms of flight cancellations, according to Cirium, the aviation analytics company, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has not closed the Omani airspace like other major ones in the GCC.

In light of the current developments affecting countries in the region, Oman Airports has urged passengers to contact their respective airlines directly before proceeding to the airport to verify the latest updates regarding their flights and to avoid any potential delays or schedule changes.

Among the flights operating from Oman, Oman Air said flights to/from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), and Kuwait (KWI) due to depart today, Sunday 1 March, and tomorrow, Monday 2 March, are cancelled.

Flights to/from Moscow scheduled to depart today, Sunday 1 March, have also been cancelled.

All other flights are operating as scheduled, with delays possible.

SalamAir said most of its flights have returned to normal except for those to and from Iran, Iraq, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, and Kuwait. Flights to Jeddah will operate as per the schedule.

India's two main airlines have suspended their service to the Middle East on Saturday.

Indigo, India's largest airline, said, "As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions."

If your booking is impacted, you will receive timely notifications on the registered contact details, and teams will connect with you directly to provide assistance and guide you through the available options.

Air India Express has extended the suspension of flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates until 11.59 pm on March 2, 2026. Impacted guests are being notified directly through their registered contact details.

In view of the developing situation in the Middle East, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flights to the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar till opening of respective airspaces. Flights to Saudi Arabia have been rerouted.

The flights to the neighbouring GCC countries will remain closed due to the closure of their airspace.

