A drone strike has forced the temporary closure of the Ras Tanura Refinery, one of the world’s largest oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia, dealing a fresh blow to global energy markets already on edge over escalating regional tensions.

Saudi authorities confirmed that the refinery, located in the kingdom’s Eastern Province along the Gulf coast, was shut down as a precaution after following a drone strike in the vicinity.

A Saudi defence ministry spokesperson told Al Arabia TV that two drone targeting the facility were successfully intercepted. He further said there were no civilian injuries and there was limited fire at the refinery due to debris.

The refinery is operated by state energy giant Saudi Aramco and has a processing capacity of roughly 550,000 barrels per day. It plays a pivotal role not only in supplying domestic fuel but also in feeding export markets through nearby terminals.

Energy analysts warned that even a short-term outage at Ras Tanura could tighten product markets, particularly in Asia, which relies heavily on Saudi exports.

The drone strike comes amid a broader cycle of attacks and retaliatory actions across the Gulf region. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, previous incidents have often been linked to Iran-aligned militias targeting Saudi energy infrastructure. Riyadh has long accused Tehran of backing such operations, a charge Iran has denied.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

