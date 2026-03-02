Aluminium prices rose ‌to their highest in more than a month on Monday after U.S. and Israeli strikes in ​Iran fuelled concerns about prolonged conflict in the Middle East, a major producer of the ​metal.

Benchmark aluminium ​on the London Metal Exchange was up 3.1% at $3,236 a metric ton at 1050 GMT after touching $3,254 for its highest since January 29. Investors are ⁠closely watching developments around shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, an important commodities trade route disrupted by Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases in the region.

"Base metals are largely higher this morning as aluminium climbs on concerns that a critical supply ​route for ‌Middle Eastern producers will ⁠be disrupted by ⁠conflict in a region responsible for a significant chunk of global output," said Neil Welsh ​at Britannia Global Markets.

"The region accounts for about 9% ‌of the world’s aluminium production capacity and prices ⁠have typically been sensitive to spikes in regional tensions."

Global production of primary aluminium amounted to about 75 million tons last year, according to the International Aluminium Institute. Most of the aluminium produced in the Middle East is exported to the United States and Europe.

"The UAE is by far the largest producer in the region, and - with the exception of Oman’s Sohar Aluminium, which exports via the Gulf of Oman - virtually all regional shipments must transit the Strait of ‌Hormuz," Citi analysts said in a note.

However, a protracted ⁠war in the Middle East is also likely to ​drive oil prices significantly higher, dragging on economic growth.

"We should expect global investment sentiment to falter, undermining industrial metals demand growth - including copper," said Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price.

Copper firmed ​0.2% to $13,370 ‌a ton, zinc gained 1% to $3,351, lead rose 0.6% to $1,974 ⁠and tin lost 1.1% to $57,105 while ​nickel retreated by 1.1% to $17,645.

