Social media

Events and Conferences

EXPO 2020

India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai

India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai
India Pavilion set to showcase the opportunities in Steel sector at EXPO2020 Dubai
ENVIRONMENT

DEWA invites climate action supporters to MENA Climate Week 2022

DEWA invites climate action supporters to MENA Climate Week 2022
DEWA invites climate action supporters to MENA Climate Week 2022
KUWAIT

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait & Al Tamimi & Company host a ‘regional arbitration updates’ webinar

TRADE

The American chamber of commerce in Saudi Arabia hosts its World Defense Show kick off breakfast with international industry leaders

The American chamber of commerce in Saudi Arabia hosts its World Defense Show kick off breakfast with international industry leaders
The American chamber of commerce in Saudi Arabia hosts its World Defense Show kick off breakfast with international industry leaders
EXPO 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai awarded event-specific GEEIS in recognition of diversity

DEFENSE

World Defense Show celebrates International Women’s Day featuring top CEOs and military leaders

World Defense Show celebrates International Women’s Day featuring top CEOs and military leaders
World Defense Show celebrates International Women’s Day featuring top CEOs and military leaders
MEDIA

SBA showcases Sharjah's pioneering efforts in enriching the publishing industry at Muscat International Book Fair

SBA showcases Sharjah's pioneering efforts in enriching the publishing industry at Muscat International Book Fair
SBA showcases Sharjah's pioneering efforts in enriching the publishing industry at Muscat International Book Fair
SECURITY

Lookout to showcase SSE technologies for protecting entire data path from endpoint-to-cloud at GISEC 2022

Lookout to showcase SSE technologies for protecting entire data path from endpoint-to-cloud at GISEC 2022
Lookout to showcase SSE technologies for protecting entire data path from endpoint-to-cloud at GISEC 2022
UAE

The vibrant lifestyle destination is driven by some of the region’s greatest female entrepreneurs

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain