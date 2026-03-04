Dubai, UAE – Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026 continues to welcome visitors including families, students, and book lovers at the Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City, organisers of the world’s largest book fair confirmed. Running daily until March 8, the book fair remains open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM, with free entry for all.

Mr. Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said: With dedicated spaces for young readers and a family-friendly atmosphere, the event provides an engaging environment where discovery and learning go hand in hand. Visitors are invited to browse at their own pace, explore new genres, and rediscover the joy of turning physical pages.”

“This year’s edition brings together approximately 18,000 titles across a wide range of genres, and age groups. From children’s board books and children’s activity books to fiction literature and fiction for young adults, the selection reflects the diverse reading interests of the UAE’s multicultural community,” he added.

Held under the theme “Beyond the Noise,” the 2026 edition highlights the importance of slowing down and reconnecting with meaningful reading in an age of constant digital distraction. The theme reinforces the event’s broader mission: to make books affordable and to encourage families to cultivate sustainable reading habits at home. By removing cost barriers and offering an extensive selection under one roof, Big Bad Wolf Books continues to champion reading as both a personal and shared experience.

Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026 offers readers the opportunity to discover new authors, revisit classics, and build personal libraries at accessible prices.

“We are committed to support learning institutions and encourage the development of personal and classroom libraries. Students and educators receive an additional 5 per cent discount on all English books sold by Big Bad Wolf Books, with no minimum spend required, upon presentation of a valid ID at checkout,” Mr. Yap said.

Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in prize draws throughout the event. Shoppers who spend AED 200 in a single receipt receive one lucky draw entry for a chance to win prizes, including a MacBook Air, while higher spend thresholds provide additional entries. Vouchers worth AED 1,000 are also available to be won, with details accessible via Big Bad Wolf Books’ official social media channels.

Event Details – Big Bad Wolf Books Dubai 2026

Venue: Dubai Studio City

Dates: Thursday, February 26 – Sunday, March 8, 2026

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM to 2:00 AM

Entry: Free admission

Book Prices: Starting from AED 2

ABOUT BIG BAD WOLF BOOKS

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books is the brainchild of BookXcess co-founders Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. What began as a bold idea to make books more affordable has since grown into the World’s Biggest Book Sale — and a global reading advocacy movement.

More than just a book sale, Big Bad Wolf champions access to reading by bringing millions of books to communities at unprecedented prices. Since its inception, the sale has toured over 55 cities across 17 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Kenya, and most recently, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — with no signs of slowing down.

Big Bad Wolf offers books at extraordinary discounts, reaching up to 95% off in selected markets. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to cultivate reading habits worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible to everyone.

At its core, Big Bad Wolf believes in the transformative power of books — to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, empower minds, and encourage people to dream beyond their circumstances. By removing price barriers, Big Bad Wolf continues to create meaningful pathways to reading for readers of all ages, across cultures and borders.

For media queries, please contact:

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

mayukh@watermelonme.com