Dubai: Khaleej Times Events is set to host the 8th edition of the New Age Finance & Accounting (NAFA) Summit 2026 on 13th May 2026 at Address Sky View, Dubai, bringing together the UAE and GCC’s senior finance leaders for a full-day, in-person forum on enterprise finance and transformation.

A major highlight of this year’s summit is the launch of the GCC’s Most Influential CFOs List, recognising visionary finance leaders who are driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable growth across the region. Now in its eighth year, NAFA has cemented its position as the region’s most credible gathering for CFOs, finance directors, heads of tax, treasury, compliance, and ERP leaders, providing a platform where strategy meets execution in real-world business contexts.

The summit will see senior decision-makers from banking, IT, retail, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and government sectors come together to discuss pressing topics including UAE Corporate Tax, regulatory compliance, e-invoicing readiness, AI adoption, automation, ERP transformation, and building agile finance teams. Delegates will benefit from insightful keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and meaningful networking opportunities with peers navigating similar challenges and priorities.

With over 30 senior finance leaders, industry experts, and policy voices participating, NAFA 2026 promises to be a high-impact forum for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and recognition of the region’s top finance talent.

Organisations interested in attending or exploring sponsorship opportunities can register and find more information at https://newagefinanceexpo.com/ or contact events@khaleejtimes.com.