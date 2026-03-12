RIYADH – Expo 2030 Riyadh, the official World Expo to be hosted in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has appointed Omnicom Media agency OMD MENA as its Lead Media Agency.

A landmark global event designed to be one of the world’s most ambitious platforms for international cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development, Expo 2030 Riyadh sits at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s tourism, nation-branding and economic transformation agenda, aligned with Vision 2030. The six-month event is expected to bring together 197 countries and attract an anticipated 42 million visits.

Under the new mandate, OMD MENA will lead full-scale media planning and buying strategy, and performance activation across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with additional responsibility for GCC and selected international markets.

OMD MENA’s remit includes developing a multi-market media strategy, driving local, regional and international awareness, supporting visitor acquisition, managing full-funnel planning and performance optimization, and ensuring sustained engagement.

The first wave of activity is set to launch in March 2026.

Expo 2030 Riyadh’s brief centres on delivering awareness and participation at unprecedented scale, positioning the Expo as a must-visit destination for audiences at home and around the world.

Saleh Ghazal, CEO, OMD MENA, said: “Expo 2030 Riyadh carries an ambition that goes well beyond hosting a global event. It is about defining how Saudi Arabia engages the world in the years ahead and inviting audiences to be part of that journey. Delivering against that vision requires a media approach built on clarity, integration and sustained impact. We are proud to partner with Expo 2030 Riyadh to translate that ambition into action, bringing together data, technology and creativity to drive meaningful engagement across the Kingdom, the GCC and international markets.”

OMD MENA was appointed based on its proven ability to drive high visitation and ticket sales in mega-events, demonstrating its capability in managing complex, high-volume, multi-market campaigns. The agency also brings deep regional expertise, advanced data and analytics infrastructure, a fully integrated full-funnel planning approach, and the backing of Omnicom’s global network across key markets.

This appointment further strengthens OMD’s position in the Kingdom, building on its longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia and continued investment in data, performance and strategic capabilities aligned to Vision 2030.

About Expo 2030 Riyadh

Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 nations, 29 organizations, and more than 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow” and hosted in Riyadh - a city of action and ambition - Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the site will evolve into a Global Village, a dynamic multicultural hub, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expo2030riyadh.sa/en/

About OMD

OMD, an Omnicom Media agency, is the world's largest media network, with 14,000+ people working across more than 100 countries. At OMD, We Create What's Next—delivering creative media solutions to drive sustainable growth for the world's leading brands. Named the best-performing global media network overall by RECMA and Media Network of the Year three out of the past four Cannes Festival of Media events, OMD is a leader in innovation, creativity, and cultural relevance. www.omd.com