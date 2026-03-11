GAIA and MasterPitch recently partnered to host a transformative workshop designed to help senior women reconnect with their authentic voice and amplify their impact. The workshop, held at Rotana Arjaan Media City, brought together 20 accomplished women from diverse industries for a powerful day of reflection, communication training, and personal growth.

The workshop was organized by GAIA, a women-focused community founded by Marisa Kamall, a former senior executive at HSBC, dedicated to supporting women through a holistic approach that connects mind, body, and soul. Through events, workshops, and community initiatives, GAIA brings women together to build meaningful connections, foster growth, and create spaces where women can explore their potential and support one another.

Reflecting on the initiative, Marisa Kamall emphasized the importance of creating supportive environments for women to grow and reconnect with themselves. "For many women, leadership is not just about professional success — it is about balance, wellbeing, and having a community that reminds you that you are not navigating these challenges alone. GAIA was created to bring women together in spaces where they can reconnect with themselves and with each other."

The session was delivered by Luca Allam, founder of MasterPitch. MasterPitch is unique in its approach to communication training. Rather than teaching a one-size-fits-all public speaking formula, the program focuses on helping individuals uncover and articulate their authentic voice. The methodology is designed to help leaders communicate with clarity, credibility, and purpose in high-stakes professional environments.

Despite global uncertainty and the many competing priorities women often face, 20 senior women chose to dedicate March 7 to investing in themselves. The energy in the room was powerful and deeply supportive, with participants openly sharing experiences, demonstrating vulnerability, and engaging in conversations that sparked personal and professional breakthroughs.

Participants took part in interactive exercises designed to explore how they express themselves, how they show up in leadership environments, and how authenticity can become a strategic advantage in communication. The session emphasized that powerful communication does not come from memorized techniques, but from clarity of thought and alignment with one's true voice.

Reflecting on the experience, Luca Allam highlighted the role of authenticity in leadership communication. "The most powerful leaders are not those who sound perfect, but those who sound real. When people reconnect with their authentic voice, they communicate with a level of clarity and conviction that no technique alone can create."

The workshop forms part of a broader initiative and a series of future sessions aimed at empowering women to lead with greater confidence and influence. Through the collaboration between GAIA and MasterPitch, the initiative seeks to create ongoing spaces where women can strengthen their voices, support one another, and expand their impact across industries.

Both organizations expressed pride in the partnership and the strong engagement from participants. By combining GAIA’s commitment to holistic female empowerment with MasterPitch’s expertise in authentic communication, the initiative aims to continue building communities where women feel supported, heard, and empowered to lead.

About GAIA

GAIA, founded by Marisa Kamall, a former MD at HSBC, is a women-focused community that promotes holistic wellbeing and empowerment through the integration of mind, body, and soul. Through events, workshops, and community initiatives, GAIA creates spaces where women can connect, grow, and support one another in their personal and professional journeys.

About MasterPitch

MasterPitch is a communication training program founded by Luca Allam that focuses on helping individuals discover and articulate their authentic voice. Unlike traditional public speaking training, MasterPitch emphasizes personal clarity, authentic expression, and strategic communication that aligns with each individual’s unique identity.