Saudi Aramco reported a decline in full-year 2025 net profit mainly due to lower prices of crude oil and chemical products.

The company, which supplies around 12% of global crude demand, posted a net profit of $93.38 billion for FY 2025, down 11.6% year-on-year (YoY). The decline was mainly driven by lower revenue sales.

For Q4 2025, Aramco recorded a net profit of $17.76 billion, compared with $22.34 billion a year earlier. The decrease was primarily due to higher operating costs, which rose to $69.7 billion from $68 billion in the same period last year.

The results came in below analysts’ mean estimates of $95.6 billion for FY 2025 and $24.1 billion for the fourth quarter.

Aramco announced a share buyback program of up to $3.0 billion over 18 months, and declared a base dividend of $21.89 billion for Q4, a 3.5% YoY increase, to be paid in Q1 2026.

The company projected capital investment of $50–$55 billion for 2026. FY 2025 capex stood at $52.2 billion, in line with guidance and $1.0 billion lower than the previous year.

Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said ongoing investments position the company well for the future, noting that gas expansion projects remain on schedule to meet rising domestic demand and deliver significant volumes of high-value associated liquids.

“Looking ahead, our strong project momentum underscores the potential for future operating cash flow growth, creating further opportunities and reinforcing our position as a global energy leader,” Nasser added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

