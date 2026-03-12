Dubai-based DP World reported a 32.2% year‑on‑year rise in net profit to $1.96 billion in 2025. The global port operator cautioned that uncertainty persists due to ongoing geopolitical risks and shifting global trade dynamics.

Revenue rose 22% to $24.4 billion in 2025, supported by strong performance across ports, terminals, and logistics operations. Adjusted EBITDA increased from $980 million to $6.4 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 26.3%.

For 2026, the Group has set a capital expenditure budget of approximately $3 billion, focused on priority projects including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal), and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

In 2025, DP World recorded capex of $3.1 billion, up from $2.2 billion in 2024. Port capacity increased to 109 million TEU.

Outlook and operational status

The company said that Jebel Ali, one of the world’s largest container terminals, remains fully operational with no infrastructure damage. However, the ongoing conflict has temporarily reduced inbound vessel traffic, it noted.

On March 1, operations at one of its berths were briefly suspended after falling debris from a missile interception caused a fire.

Group Chairman Essa Kazim said: “While the near‑term outlook remains influenced by geopolitical developments and changes in trade policy, the long‑term fundamentals of global trade remain compelling.”

