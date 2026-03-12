Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed slightly lower on Wednesday as profit-taking in selected equities continued to weigh on the market, dragging key performance indicators into negative territory.

Market data showed that the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.09 per cent to close at 195,898.53 points, compared with the previous session’s level, as investors booked profits in some large and mid-cap stocks.

Consequently, market capitalisation shed N107.57 billion, settling at N125.75 trillion. Despite the marginal decline, the market still maintained positive returns, with the month-to-date gain standing at 1.6 per cent, while the year-to-date return moderated to 25.89 per cent.

The downturn was largely driven by losses recorded in stocks such as Presco Plc and UAC of Nigeria Plc, both of which declined by 10 per cent, alongside Dangote Cement Plc, which slipped by 0.6 per cent.

Market breadth closed negative, reflecting bearish investor sentiment, as 40 stocks recorded losses compared with 29 gainers, translating to a market breadth ratio of 0.7 times.

Among the top gainers were NGX Group Plc and Premier Paints Plc, which appreciated by 10 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively. Other notable gainers included Omatek Ventures Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc and HMC Allied Plc.

On the losers’ chart, Presco Plc and UAC of Nigeria Plc led the decline with 10 per cent losses each, followed by Morison Industries Plc, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc and SCOA Nigeria Plc.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Industrial Goods index leading the gainers after advancing by 1.42 per cent, while the Banking index recorded a marginal gain of 0.04 per cent.

Conversely, the Commodities sector topped the laggards, declining by 1.30 per cent. The Insurance index fell by 0.44 per cent, the Consumer Goods index dipped by 0.43 per cent, while the Oil and Gas index edged down by 0.06 per cent.

Activity level on the exchange weakened as investors traded a total of 671.27 million shares valued at N26.13 billion in 58,792 deals.

This represents a decline of 8.61 per cent in volume, 5.18 per cent in value and 9.31 per cent in the number of transactions compared with the previous trading session.

Wema Bank Plc emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume and value, accounting for 106.36 million shares worth N2.75 billion.

Analysts said the cautious mood in the market reflects continued portfolio rebalancing by investors following the strong rally recorded earlier in the year.

They noted that trading may remain mixed in the near term as investors react to corporate earnings releases and macroeconomic developments.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

