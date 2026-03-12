Egypt - Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, Mounir Nakhla, said the company is operating under exceptional geopolitical conditions, noting that these developments coincide with its ongoing expansion and investments across four key markets: Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Nakhla said the group’s companies continue to deliver strong operational and financial performance, stressing that each entity within the group is currently in its strongest position since inception, despite regional challenges affecting some of the markets where it operates.

He revealed that the group is preparing to launch the second issuance of the Halan AZ Real Estate Fund during the second quarter of this year, targeting capital of no less than EGP 250m. The move forms part of the company’s strategy to expand its investment and real estate activities in the Egyptian market.

Nakhla added that the Egyptian market remains one of the group’s main drivers of growth. He noted that the company distributes a number of financial cards each month that nearly matches the total issued by the Egyptian banking sector, or falls short by only 10% to 20%.

According to Nakhla, the number of activated cards has exceeded 1.2 million, with between 70,000 and 120,000 new cards issued monthly, reflecting rising demand for the company’s digital financial services.

The company has also built an integrated financial ecosystem through a single application, enabling customers to access a wide range of services including investment funds, financing, card services, and bill payments.

Nakhla said the number of customers investing in funds through the application has surpassed 100,000 users, with the platform attracting between 10,000 and 15,000 new investors each month.

Expansion into real estate investment

As part of its investment expansion, Nakhla said the second issuance of the Halan AZ Real Estate Fund follows the launch of the first issuance with capital of EGP 250m. The fund enables individuals to partially invest in administrative real estate assets, helping broaden the investor base in the property market through regulated investment tools.

He also revealed that the company is in the process of obtaining a mortgage finance licence this month, a step aimed at strengthening the integration of its financial services and expanding financing solutions for customers purchasing real estate units.

Debt programme worth EGP 30bn

In parallel, Nakhla said the group is planning a financing programme through debt instruments, including securitisation issuances and bonds, with a total value of up to EGP 30bn by the end of the year. The move is part of the company’s strategy to diversify funding sources and support the expansion of its non-banking financial services in Egypt.

Nakhla also highlighted the company’s plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence in managing its operations and enhancing service efficiency.

