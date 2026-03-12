KUWAIT CITY - Jazeera Airways on Wednesday operated its first flight from Qaisumah Airport in Hafr Al-Batin, Saudi Arabia, to Cairo International Airport in Egypt, as part of efforts to facilitate safe travel amid the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport.

The flight carried 145 passengers who were transported from Kuwait to Qaisumah Airport in a convoy of four buses before boarding the aircraft bound for Cairo. The airline said the move is aimed at ensuring the continuity of travel for passengers under current operational conditions in the region.

Jazeera Airways is also arranging return flights from Cairo to Kuwait through the same route and plans to gradually increase the number of flights from Qaisumah Airport. The airline expects to expand services with additional flights to Egypt and Jordan, while routes to Turkey, India and other cities in Saudi Arabia are likely to be added in the coming period.

Commenting on the development, Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said the airline is working to accommodate the high demand from passengers traveling to and from Kuwait and their home countries. He added that the airline is coordinating closely with authorities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to ensure smooth operations while prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew.

The airline also expressed appreciation to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Dammam Airports Company, Saudi Ground Services Company, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Interior and other authorities for supporting the initiative.

Passengers have been encouraged to book flights through the airline’s website or mobile application, or contact its call center for assistance.

