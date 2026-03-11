PHOTO
AMSTERDAM: Dutch airline KLM has canceled all flights to Dubai until March 28 due to the war in the Middle East, it said on Wednesday.
"Due to the ongoing geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, KLM has decided to cancel all flights to Dubai through March 28th", KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said.
KLM added that it remained available to repatriate stranded travellers, a process handled through the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout. Editing by Mark Potter)