AMSTERDAM: Dutch airline ​KLM ⁠has canceled all ‌flights to Dubai until ​March 28 due to ​the war ​in the Middle East, it said ⁠on Wednesday.

"Due to the ongoing geopolitical unrest in ​the ‌Middle East, KLM ⁠has ⁠decided to cancel all ​flights ‌to Dubai ⁠through March 28th", KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said.

KLM added that it remained available to ‌repatriate stranded travellers, a process ⁠handled through the ​Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Reporting ​by ‌Charlotte Van Campenhout. ⁠Editing ​by Mark Potter)