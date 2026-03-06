PHOTO
Emirates airline expects a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfillment of all operational requirements, an airline spokesperson said on Friday.
The airline carried approximately 30,000 passengers out of Dubai on Thursday, the spokesperson said, adding that by Saturday, Emirates will have 106 return daily flights operating to 83 destinations, representing almost 60% of the route network.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Writing by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)