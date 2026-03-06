Emirates airline ​expects ⁠a return to ‌100% of its ​network within the coming ​days, subject to airspace ​availability and the fulfillment ⁠of all operational requirements, an airline spokesperson said ​on ‌Friday.

The airline ⁠carried ⁠approximately 30,000 passengers out ​of ‌Dubai on Thursday, ⁠the spokesperson said, adding that by Saturday, Emirates will have 106 return daily flights operating to ‌83 destinations, representing almost 60% ⁠of the ​route network.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, ​Writing ‌by Ahmed ⁠Elimam, Editing ​by Alexandra Hudson)