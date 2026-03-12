Saudia Airlines has extended the suspension of several flights while continuing to monitor developments with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of guests and crew.

Flights to Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain are suspended until March 12, with limited exceptional flights operating.

Services to Moscow and Peshawar remain cancelled until March 15, 2026.

The airline said the situation remains under review and updates will be shared through its official platforms.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).