Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held talks with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny to discuss the ministry’s efforts to upgrade Egyptian airports, according to a statement.

This was followed by another meeting between the president, El-Hefny, and Chairperson of EgyptAir In-Flight Services Soheir Abdullah, among other officials.

Both meetings touched upon the ministry’s plans to enhance the operational systems of Egyptian airports in accordance with the latest international standards, Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy noted.

They reviewed the latest developments in the Terminal 4 project at Cairo International Airport, which aims to expand the airport’s capacity to accommodate passenger and aircraft traffic.

Additionally, plans to develop and upgrade airports in Cairo, Luxor, Alexandria, and El Alamein have also been discussed. This is in addition to mulling the construction of a new passenger terminal at Capital International Airport and establishing St. Catherine and El Arish international airports.

The meetings tackled updates on the deal to offer the management and operation of Egyptian airports to the private sector, as well as efforts to attract more local and foreign investments to this vital sector.

They also followed up on the work of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) and the annual results of EgyptAir Holding Company for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

As for digital transformation, El-Sisi highlighted the importance of enhancing internal operational efficiency and upgrading the provided services, including facilitating procedures and offering advanced digital solutions.

Hence, the Ministry of Aviation will coordinate with the Ministry of Interior to activate electronic passport gates, with the goal to facilitate travel procedures and improve the passenger experience on all flights, ending the use of paper passport cards.

Addressing the status of Egyptian airlines amid the ongoing regional conflict, the talks covered measures taken to develop and raise the efficiency of EgyptAir In-Flight Services.

In this regards, El-Sisi affirmed that the development of EgyptAir is a top priority, stressing the need to create a comprehensive vision aimed at expanding the airline’s fleet while adhering to environmental standards.

The ministry also plans to develop and upgrade the Transit Hotel (Terminal 3) at Cairo International Airport.