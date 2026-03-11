Arab Finance: Egypt's annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit 12.7% in February 2026, compared to 11.2% in January, according to the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) data.

The monthly core CPI inflation recorded 3% last month, compared with 1.6% in February 2025 and 1.2% in January 2026.

In February, the annual urban headline CPI inflation increased to 13.4% from 11.9% in January 2026.

Finally, the monthly urban headline CPI inflation reached 2.8% in February 2026, compared to 1.4% in February 2025 and 1.2% last January.

On March 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt’s annual headline inflation registered 11.5% in February 2026.