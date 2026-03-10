PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate accelerated faster than expected to 13.4% in February from 11.9% the previous month, its statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.
Month-on-month, prices rose by 2.8% in February, it said. Food and beverage prices rose by 4.6% on both an annual and monthly basis.
* A Reuters poll on Thursday had forecast inflation would climb to 12.0% in February, citing higher demand in Ramadan and an increase in tobacco prices that outweighed a favourable base effect.
* Annual inflation has plunged from a record high of 38% in September 2023, helped by an $8 billion financial support package signed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.
* March inflation figures may be impacted by repercussions from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.
Egypt on Tuesday raised prices on a wide range of fuel products to reflect higher energy costs caused by an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
