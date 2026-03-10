Arab Finance: EgyptAir announced the gradual resumption of selected flights to the UAE, starting March 9th, according to an official statement.

The airline will operate two daily flights to Dubai and one to Sharjah, following recent regional developments.

As of Tuesday, March 10th, one daily flight will operate to Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the relevant authorities at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

A week ago, EgyptAir suspended its flights from Cairo to 13 Middle Eastern cities until further notice due to escalating regional tensions.

Iran hit US military bases across the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport sustained damage and reported injuries.