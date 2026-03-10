Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism extended the temporary hotel accommodation for stranded passengers in the country for another week, allowing them to stay in a licensed hotel up to March 13, 2026.

“The instructions issued under this circular shall enter into force from the date of its issuance [March 7, 2026] and shall remain valid as a first phase for a period of seven days. Should its provisions be extended, a further circular shall be issued accordingly,” the circular stated.

It further added that "in order to ensure the continued provision of necessary support to visitors affected by travel disruption or suspension, it has been decided to extend the implementation of the same terms and provisions contained in the aforementioned circular for an additional period of seven (7) days as a second phase, commencing on 7 March 2026 and ending on 13 March 2026."

Who is eligible

* Visitors who were covered under the first phase of the mandatory accommodation extension and whose travel circumstances still prevent them from departing the State.

* Visitors whose confirmed accommodation bookings expire during the period from March 7, 2026, to March 13, 2026, and whose confirmed departures were scheduled within the same period.

What Qatar Tourism covers

Eligible visitors will receive the following support:

* Hotel accommodation extension in the same room type.

* Three meals per day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

