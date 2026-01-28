Global hospitality major Hilton has announced the opening of two new properties in Makkah, nearly doubling its presence in the Saudi city and expanding its hospitality offerings for the millions of pilgrims and travellers who visit each year.

The openings include DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah, bringing the brand’s signature warm welcome to the Al Aziziyah district, and Wirgan Al Noor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking both the brand’s debut in Makkah and the largest Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel worldwide.

Both properties are owned by Wirgan Hospitality, said a statement from Hilton.

With 1,386 guest rooms and suites, Wirgan Al Noor marks a major milestone as Tapestry Collection’s first hotel in Makkah and its largest operating property globally.

Located near the historic Hira Cave and less than a 15-minute drive from Masjid Al Haram (the Sacred Mosque), the hotel offers serene views of the Holy City and serves as a comfortable retreat within easy reach of Makkah’s most significant sites.

True to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, the hotel blends contemporary style with a strong sense of place, celebrating the authentic character of the destination.

Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including an all-day dining restaurant with diverse culinary offerings, a coffee shop, two ballrooms, eight meeting rooms, a fitness centre, and a kids club.

On its other property, Hilton said DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah is just five minutes away from Masjid Al Haram and close to the historic Hira Cave.

Situated in the eastern area of the Al Aziziyah district, the hotel features 381 guest rooms and suites, delivering the brand’s renowned warm hospitality – complete with the signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie welcome – and friendly service designed to make guests feel at home.

Dining options include an all-day dining restaurant offering a variety of international and local dishes, as well as a lobby coffee shop.

Additional facilities include a fully equipped fitness centre and flexible meeting rooms for business travelers and corporate events, it added.

On the new launches, Mohamed Lotfy, Cluster General Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah and Wirgan Al Noor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, said: "We are delighted to open these two exceptional properties in Makkah, each thoughtfully designed to offer guests comfort, convenience, and a welcoming atmosphere during their stay in the Holy City."

"Our teams at DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah and Wirgan Al Noor, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, are committed to delivering a warm, memorable experience for every guest," he added.

