UAE - Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with BNW Developments, a private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has unveiled the first Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences in RAK Central.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, RAK Central will feature 361 rooms above retail and cinema offerings.

The property is designed for both business and leisure travellers and includes five food and beverage outlets, a rooftop terrace and pool bar, meeting and event spaces, a spa and gym, a Business Class lounge, and a kids’ club.

Adjacent to the hotel, Radisson Blu Residences, RAK Central will comprise 222 branded residences.

Residents will have access to hotel services and amenities, including food and beverage options.

The launch event was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, real estate and hospitality stakeholders, and over 8,000 guests.

Located in RAK Central, an emerging commercial and lifestyle district, the development integrates hospitality, residences, retail, and entertainment at the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

Positioned near Al Marjan Island, the mixed-use project aims to support the emirate’s next phase of economic and community growth, establishing RAK Central as a connected work-and-play hub.

Dr Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments: “Radisson Blu Hotels and Residences mark a defining step in our Ras Al Khaimah vision, conceived to deliver durable investor returns alongside a globally benchmarked living experience. Positioned within RAK Central’s integrated Live-Work-Play ecosystem, it brings business, lifestyle, and hospitality into one cohesive address. Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group introduces international brand depth and operational excellence, placing this development and BNW’s growing hospitality portfolio firmly within a global standard of distinction while strengthening long-term value and confidence.”

Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder, BNW Developments, remarked: “RAK Central is a clear statement of where Ras Al Khaimah is headed, and BNW is proud to help drive that momentum alongside partners of global caliber. Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences is designed to elevate both investor confidence and everyday lifestyle, bringing an international brand experience to a destination where living, working, and leisure come together seamlessly.”

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer, Middle East, NE Africa, Cyprus & Greece, Radisson Hotel Group, added: “This partnership with BNW Developments reflects our shared belief in Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as both an investment market and a visitor destination. Entering RAK Central for the first time is an exciting step for us. With Radisson Blu Hotel and Residences, we’re bringing a premium hotel and residential offering that’s rooted in strong operations, consistent service, and the quality people expect from the Radisson Blu brand.”

