Muscat – Hotels in Muscat have reported a surge in bookings as travellers affected by airspace disruptions across the region seek alternative routes and temporary accommodation in Oman.

Temporary airspace closures and disruptions at major aviation hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, have affected thousands of passengers, forcing many to change travel plans or delay their return journeys.

Travellers from across the Gulf have increasingly been rerouting through Muscat, prompting a rise in hotel demand in the capital.

Hospitality operators say the surge has coincided with the busy Ramadan period, when hotels are already experiencing high occupancy levels.

Sebastian Thomas, General Manager of InterContinental Muscat, said the property recorded an increase in guests arriving from neighbouring Gulf countries as disruptions intensified.

“We saw a surge in guests mainly from neighbouring GCC countries last week. The demand was unexpected, but we anticipated that travel disruptions could lead to higher arrivals,” he said.

Thomas added that his hotel has offered flexibility to affected guests. “Special consideration was given to in-house guests wishing to extend their stay. Free cancellations and amendments were also extended. Our focus has been on ensuring the wellbeing of guests during this situation.”

Embassies in Muscat have also been coordinating with hotels to secure accommodation for travellers unable to leave the region due to flight disruptions. Many families travelling with children are seeking temporary stays until flights resume.

Michel Sursock, General Manager of Royal Tulip Muscat, said the hotel has been working closely with diplomatic missions to manage the influx.

“We received requests from several embassies to accommodate travellers from neighbouring countries who were unable to leave. It has been challenging, but our team has managed the situation,” he said.

Hotels have also organised local excursions to keep guests engaged, including visits to Muttrah Souq, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Royal Opera House Muscat.

Pravin George of Al Falaj Hotel said enquiries surged from airlines, travel agencies and individuals seeking rooms for stranded passengers. “We are mostly already fully booked, but we try to accommodate guests as they arrive and offer late check-outs whenever possible,” he said.

Hotels said ensuring guest comfort and flexibility remains their priority as travel disruptions continue across the region.

