The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, concluded its participation in the ITB Berlin 2026 tourism trade fair, held in Berlin from March 3 to 5.

ITB Berlin is the largest event in the global tourism sector, offering an opportunity to explore the latest industry developments, showcase tourism opportunities and promote Oman’s unique travel assets.

Oman also conducted a series of bilateral meetings with international tourism partners to develop joint packages and programmes aimed at boosting sustainable tourism flow.

“The aim of participating in this exhibition is to showcase Oman as a destination offering unique and attractive experiences for diverse target groups,” said Ahmed al Saadi, Head of Media Department, who accompanied the official delegation.

He added that the participation sought to enhance Oman’s presence at major international tourism exhibitions, highlight the latest developments in the tourism sector, connect with leading international companies and organisations, explore collaboration opportunities to increase tourist arrivals, and attend industry workshops.

“These workshops present the latest developments, statistics, and trends in the global travel and tourism industry. The exhibition also provides a significant promotional and economic platform for Omani tourism companies, particularly SMEs,” Al Saadi noted.

The Omani pavilion attracted a large number of visitors due to the richness and diversity of its offerings and the innovative approaches highlighted this year. “It also reflected the wide range of services and programmes offered by participating Omani companies,” he added.

Yasser Mahdi, Regional Manager – Sales at Oman Air, said, “Our ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism underscores Oman Air’s commitment to supporting the long-term growth of Oman’s tourism sector. ITB provides a valuable platform to showcase all that Oman and Oman Air have to offer to a wide audience.”

Mahmoud al Jabri, founder of Miracle Oman Tourism Company, said their participation aimed to enhance Oman’s tourism sector by facilitating tourist access and providing comprehensive services, including guided tours, information on key heritage and archaeological sites, and accommodation in hotels and resorts.

ITB Berlin is an annual event that attracts leading tourism industry players from around the world, including major international organisations, companies and government entities representing around 190 countries.

The exhibition also addresses global tourism challenges, offering guided tours of key sectors, showcasing pioneering innovations and presenting sustainable solutions for the evolving industry. Key highlights included AI-powered hotel management systems, flexible mobility solutions and green sustainable projects.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman welcomed 3,966,474 visitors from January to December 2025, including 137,386 from Germany alone.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

