The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) said that 137,330 tourists visited the Sultanate of Oman on board cruise ships and yachts in 2025.

The Ministry explained that efforts will focus on facilitating the reception of international cruise liners and the attraction of tourists from target markets in a manner that contributes to the promotion of Oman as a leading maritime destination in the region.

The current 2025/2026 season will see the return of the ship Vasco da Gama, which is scheduled to arrive at Salalah Port on March 24, 2026, while the cruise ship Celestial will make five visits to Khasab.

The cruise ship Aroya will also make its first visit to Khasab Port on February 22, 2026, followed by its arrival at Port Sultan Qaboos on February 23, 2026. The ship is expected to make eleven visits to Khasab Port and five visits to Port Sultan Qaboos during the 2025/2026 season.

MHT said that it is working on developing policies and strategic plans for the sector's development in cooperation with relevant authorities to modernize and improve facilities at seaports.

The ministry, in collaboration with a consulting firm, is preparing a comprehensive strategic study for the cruise ship and yacht sector.

This study aims to enhance the sector's position and solidify its role within the priorities of economic diversification.

This will be achieved through a comprehensive assessment of the current situation at the regulatory, operational, and competitive levels, and the formulation of a future vision supported by a clear implementation roadmap.

The consulting firm is currently implementing several initiatives, including developing the port and marina system and improving its operational efficiency, enhancing the integration of roles among relevant entities, boosting the economic returns from cruise ship visits, and working on joint incentive initiatives with partners in the public and private sectors to enhance the attractiveness of Omani ports as key regional hubs for the cruise ship and yacht sector.

Given the current global conditions in the cruise industry, including operational changes and route reallocation by some shipping lines, the Ministry continues to diversify and modernize its mechanisms for attracting cruise ships, as well as expanding the range of target markets.

This aims to reduce reliance on specific markets, thereby enhancing the sector's resilience and sustainability.

The Ministry is also studying alternatives and intensifying direct communication with international cruise companies to ensure the continued inclusion of Omani ports in their itineraries.

Furthermore, it is developing competitive incentives and improving the visitor experience at ports, keeping pace with global changes in the sector. In the context of strengthening strategic partnerships with major cruise operators, the continued inclusion of Omani ports in TUI Cruises' operational programs is of particular importance, given its leading position in the European market, especially the German market, which is one of the most prominent sources of cruise tourism.

