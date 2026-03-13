A unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has invested in Dignari Capital Partners (DCP), a Hong Kong‑based private credit investment manager.

The wholly owned subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund committed capital to Dignari’s Asia Pacific Developed Markets Private Credit Strategy, a fund focused on real estate‑linked private credit opportunities.

The new fund will provide financing to developers, construction companies and related sectors across developed markets in the Asia‑Pacific region, with a particular focus on Hong Kong, DCP said in a statement. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

ADIA, which manages over $1 trillion in assets on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, has been expanding its exposure to private credit, particularly in real estate. Earlier this week, it announced a partnership with French private investment firm Ardian to launch a real estate secondaries platform.

Separately, Christofferson, Robb & Company (CRC), a New York‑ and London‑based private credit manager with $9.8 billion in AUM, has reached an agreement with an ADIA subsidiary to establish a new fund targeting Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions and other growth strategies managed by CRC. ADIA will also acquire a participation interest in the firm.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

