DUBAI - Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 46.9 percent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to the emirate during 2025 came from Asia.

The Middle East and CIS region ranked second among the list of regions, representing 20.3 percent of the total MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber. Europe ranked third with 15.6 percent, followed by the Americas with 12.5 percent, and Africa with 4.7 percent.

Asia also maintained the top position for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), representing 49.8 percent of the total SMEs that Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted to Dubai in 2025.

The Middle East and CIS region ranked in second place, accounting for 19.7 percent, followed by Africa at 12.6 percent, Europe at 10.4 percent, and the Americas making up 7.4 percent of the SMEs attracted.

Dubai International Chamber attracted 64 MNCs to Dubai during 2025 and attracted 309 SMEs in 2025.