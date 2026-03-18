Doha - Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the activation of a comprehensive suite of financing and advisory programmes in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Public Health, and in coordination with the Committee for the Follow-up of the Implementation of Food Security Policies.

The newly launched programmes are aimed at supporting and empowering companies and factories operating in the food and health sectors, as well as their ancillary industries. The initiative comes in response to feedback received from the private sector through QDB’s operations room, particularly in light of ongoing regional developments and their potential impact on supply chains and production capabilities.

As part of the initiative, QDB has introduced Supply Chain Financing for Priority Products, under which the bank will provide partial guarantees to wholesale and retail trade companies. This will enable businesses to secure financing through commercial banks where they maintain accounts, thereby enhancing liquidity and ensuring the steady availability of essential goods.

In addition, the bank has rolled out Raw Material Inventory Financing, a targeted service designed to support factories in priority sectors. Through this programme, QDB will provide financing to help manufacturers strengthen their raw material reserves, enabling them to better prepare for any potential disruptions in global supply chains.

Further reinforcing its support framework, QDB has launched a dedicated Logistics Support Programme for Imports. This initiative is tailored to assist factories in the food and health sectors, along with related industries, in managing import operations more efficiently.

The programme seeks to mitigate the impact of rising shipping and transportation costs by offering financial support to offset increased logistics expenses. It also facilitates connections with strategic partners and reliable logistics providers, organises specialised workshops on logistics and international trade, and provides access to the latest market insights and developments.

QDB clarified that eligible companies and factories included in the designated list will be contacted directly in coordination with relevant authorities.

The outreach will be aligned with pre-defined sector priorities and based on the needs of targeted industries identified under the current regional circumstances.

The initiative underscores QDB’s proactive role in strengthening Qatar’s economic resilience, enhancing food security, and ensuring the sustainability of critical supply chains through close public-private sector collaboration.

Officials noted that these programmes are expected to further stimulate private sector participation, enhance local production capabilities, and reinforce Qatar’s long-term strategy of achieving greater self-sufficiency in key sectors, particularly food and healthcare, amid evolving global economic conditions.

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