Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has released its statistical report on the performance of municipalities across the country during the first quarter of 2026, highlighting extensive efforts in public health oversight, regulatory compliance, and service delivery.

According to the report, municipalities collectively carried out 95,621 health inspections, reflecting a strong commitment to safeguarding food safety and public health standards. The inspections carried out to ensure compliance with public health standards, especially in food establishments, markets, and other facilities related to public safety.

In addition, 26,281 general inspections and 27,055 technical inspections were conducted to ensure compliance across various sectors.

Municipal teams also recorded 4,243 violations, demonstrating continued enforcement of regulations, while 31 food establishments were closed due to non-compliance with health requirements. In the area of environmental health, municipalities undertook 28,051 pest and rodent control operations, reinforcing preventive measures against public health risks.

Customer engagement remained a key focus, with 4,609 customer service requests processed during the reporting period. Meanwhile, municipalities issued 7,409 advertising licenses, supporting commercial activity while maintaining regulatory oversight.

At the municipal level, Doha Municipality recorded the highest number of health inspections at 26,743, alongside 1,215 violations and 2 food establishment closures. The municipality also handled 1,536 customer service requests and issued 2,812 advertising licenses, reflecting its central role in service delivery.

Al Rayyan Municipality followed closely, with 26,356 health inspections and the highest number of technical inspections at 15,177. It also recorded 1,533 violations and 9 closures of food establishments, underscoring rigorous enforcement measures.

Al Wakrah Municipality conducted 24,707 health inspections and 9,520 general inspections, in addition to issuing 684 advertising licenses.

Umm Salal Municipality carried out 3,872 health inspections and notable pest control efforts totaling 4,063 operations. Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality recorded 3,691 health inspections and 2,281 general inspections, maintaining steady oversight activities.

Al Daayen Municipality conducted 4,655 health inspections and led in pest control operations among smaller municipalities with 4,922 interventions. Al Shamal Municipality reported 1,729 health inspections and minimal violations, indicating a high level of compliance.

Al Sheehaniya Municipality carried out 3,868 health inspections and recorded 448 violations, alongside 9 closures of food establishments. The figures reflect the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance municipal performance through proactive inspection campaigns, responsive customer service systems, and strict regulatory enforcement. These achievements align with Qatar’s broader strategy to ensure sustainable urban development, protect public health, and improve the quality of life for residents. The Ministry emphasised that municipalities will continue to intensify their field operations and digital service delivery initiatives throughout the year, building on the progress achieved in the first quarter of 2026.

The Municipal Control Department is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations within municipal boundaries. Its duties include monitoring building construction and excavation works to ensure adherence to approved plans and specifications, and taking legal action against violations.

The Department supervises markets and commercial establishments to enforce public health requirements, and inspects public and private state properties to prevent encroachments. It also oversees public parks, general cleanliness, and advertising signage.

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