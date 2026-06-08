Ampo Poyam Valves has supplied a complete set of high-integrity HIPPS ball valve solutions for the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Project in Qatar’s North Field, a key development supporting the country’s long-term gas production strategy.

The project, led by QatarEnergy and SAIPEM, selected Ampo to deliver critical valve technology for a high-pressure safety application designed to protect offshore gas infrastructure.

The scope included four 14×12” Class 2500 HIPPS ball valves fitted with pneumatic actuators.

The top-entry, fast-closing valves—capable of shutting in just 0.5 seconds—are designed to ensure rapid response and system integrity in extreme pressure conditions.

They form part of a High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS), a redundant safety mechanism that prevents overpressure events and safeguards both upstream and downstream assets.

A key milestone was the Integrated Factory Acceptance Test (iFAT), carried out at Ampo’s facilities in Idiazabal with the participation of the end user.

The test validated the full system, including valves, sensors, actuator control panels, PLC cabinets and a mechanical manifold.

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