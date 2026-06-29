Muscat – Oman LNG has successfully celebrated the launch of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment on the newly commissioned “Muscat LNG” carrier, marking a significant milestone in Oman’s role within global energy supply chains. Owned by Asyad Shipping, the vessel represents a strategic integration between Oman’s energy, logistics, and maritime sectors, reinforcing the Sultanate’s reputation as a reliable global energy supplier.

The state-of-the-art carrier is designed to meet high international standards for operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, featuring dual-fuel propulsion systems that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency in alignment with global sustainability goals.

Hamad bin Mohammed Al Nuamani, CEO of Oman LNG, stated that the maiden voyage of the “Muscat LNG” underscores the strength of national partnerships and the institution’s commitment to operational excellence and reliable energy supply. This achievement supports the objectives of “Oman Vision 2040” by consolidating Oman’s position as a leading regional and global hub for energy and logistics. The “Muscat LNG” is the first of two such vessels scheduled to be received by the company’s industrial complex, with the second expected to arrive in July. Furthermore, the Oman LNG Development Foundation’s investment arm holds a 10 percent stake in the vessel, highlighting a long-term commitment to strategic investments in national maritime and energy infrastructure.

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