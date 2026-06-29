AD Ports Group and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will jointly invest 84 million UAE dirhams ($22.9 million) to develop EGA’s berth at Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port.

The port development will improve berth productivity, the companies said, which will accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, allowing the UAE aluminium producer to transport 15–20% more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at EGA’s berth.

Upon completion of the planned works by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected to support the handling of approximately 8 million tonnes of bulk cargo annually.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com