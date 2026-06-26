Muscat- H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Dr Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to follow up on the outcomes of the recent visit of Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, to the Sultanate of Oman.

The two ministers discussed mechanisms for joint cooperation aimed at achieving the objectives envisaged under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding concerning freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

They also reviewed related interim arrangements in a manner consistent with the principles of international law and respect for the sovereignty of states.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the Iranian delegation’s visit to Muscat and the constructive discussions held during the visit. They underscored the importance of maintaining consultations and following up on issues of mutual interest through diplomatic channels in a way that further strengthens the ongoing cooperation between the two countries.