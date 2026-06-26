Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended the week down 2.18 percent, losing 229.11 points to close at 10,281, weighed down by declines across all sectors.

The industrial sector posted the biggest loss, falling 3.29 percent, followed by telecommunications at 2.44 percent and transportation at 2.38 percent.

Speaking to QNA, financial markets analyst Youssef Bouhalaiqa said the QSE experienced a volatile week marked by increased investor caution despite an improvement in the geopolitical environment following the announcement of a de-escalation agreement between the United States and Iran, which eased concerns over energy supplies and regional trade.

He said investors are closely awaiting second-quarter 2026 earnings results, which are viewed as a key test of the markets ability to regain momentum amid concerns over global monetary tightening and declining oil prices.

Bouhalaiqa noted that blue-chip stocks came under selling pressure during the week as investors reassessed their positions ahead of the anticipated financial results.

He added that the market is witnessing clear divergence among sectors, with some industries benefiting from emerging economic priorities, while others face pressure from higher financing costs and slower implementation of certain major projects.

According to Bouhalaiqa, the banking sector was the main driver of market volatility this week due to investor concerns about the continuation of high interest rates and their impact on lending activity and profitability.

He said the current decline is mainly driven by fears that restrictive monetary policies aimed at curbing global inflation will persist, increasing financing costs and affecting appetite for large-scale investment projects.

Despite these challenges, Bouhalaiqa believes the recent sell-off could create attractive investment opportunities for new and long-term investors, stressing that the decline reflects normal concerns associated with interest-rate cycles rather than a fundamental shift in the market’s overall direction.

He added that the strength of Qatars economy, continued spending on strategic projects, and the solid financial positions of many listed companies support prospects for recovery in the second half of the year, particularly if financial results meet or exceed investor expectations.

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