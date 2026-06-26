Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index todayclosed at 7,348.49 points, up 45.2 points, or 0.62 percent, from the previoussession's close of 7,303.30 points.

Trading value stood at RO 44,525,934, a surge of 104.9 percent from RO 21,727,824 recorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Marketcapitalization increased by 0.267 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 36.24 billion.

Non‑Omani investors recorded purchases worth RO 3.067 million, accounting for 6.89percent of total trading value, while sales reached RO 4.389 million, or 9.86percent. Net non‑Omani investment consequently fell by RO 1.323 million, or 2.97percent.

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