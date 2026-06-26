Muscat – The official price of Omani crude oil for delivery inAugust 2026 settled at USD 63.73 per barrel today.

Today's price recorded a decline of USD 2.36 compared to yesterday's (Wednesday) priceof USD 66.09.

It is noteworthy that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery inthe current month of June stood at USD 104.73 per barrel, marking a decrease ofUSD 19.32 compared to the delivery price for last May.

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