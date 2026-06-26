SINGAPORE - Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading on ​Friday at ⁠its Ras Tanura terminal in ‌the Gulf after a near four-month halt, shipping ​data from LSEG showed.

Two Very Large Crude ​Carriers were seen ​loading crude at the terminal, while another waited nearby, the data ⁠showed. Each VLCC is capable of loading 2 million barrels of oil.

Saudi Aramco could not be immediately reached for ​comment outside ‌office hours.

The ⁠Saudi energy ⁠major last loaded a cargo from the ​Ras Tanura port for China ‌on March 8, ⁠the data showed, and had to divert all its exports to the Red Sea port of Yanbu after an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during its war with the U.S. and Israel prevented ships from ‌entering the Gulf.

Middle Eastern producers have ⁠been ramping up output ​and exports after the United States and Iran struck an interim deal to halt ​the war.

(Reporting ‌by Florence Tan and ⁠Siyi Liu; Editing ​by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)