Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest bank, reported H1 net profit of OMR 137 million ($356 million), 9% higher year-on-year (YoY) on the back of higher non-net interest income, alongside lower net impairment losses.

Non-net interest income was OMR 92 million for the current period versus OMR 82 million in H1 2025, driven by growth in business volumes and higher investment income.

Net interest income from conventional banking and from Islamic financing stood at OMR 210 million compared with OMR 206 million in the year-ago period.

Net loans and advances, including Islamic financing receivables, rose over 2% to OMR 11.4 billion compared with OMR 10.7 billion as of June 2025.

Net impairment losses on financial assets for H1 was OMR 24.3 million versus OMR 30 million in the year-ago period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com