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SHANGHAI - China stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors looked past a disappointing second-quarter GDP print and rotated into traditional sectors, while a cooling chip rally dragged on tech names. Hong Kong shares were up.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.5%.
** China's annual economic growth slowed sharply to 4.3% in the second quarter, missing analysts' expectations as weak domestic demand and the oil shock tied to the Iran war outweighed stronger production and exports.
** A growing divergence has emerged in China's onshore market in recent months, with traditional sectors such as consumer and financials moving inversely to AI-focused chip supply chain stocks.
** China's tech-focused STAR50 Index fell 3.7%, as investors took profits ahead of Asia's largest IPO so far this year. China's ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) expects to raise about 57.9 billion yuan ($8.55 billion) before any over-allotment option in its IPO in Shanghai.
** Onshore consumer staples shares climbed 3.6%, after data showed retail sales grew 1% in June. Property shares jumped nearly 5%, despite the sector remained in the doldrums, with investment falling 18% in the first half of the year.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong rose 1.4%.
** European investors remain firmly interested in Chinese equities, with AI still the dominant theme despite recent volatility and a wave of profit-taking that has driven a de-rating in the sector, UBS strategists said in a note.
** Investor focus has narrowed to companies benefiting from China's push to localise its tech supply chain and ramp up domestic capital expenditure, as well as segment leaders offering reasonable valuations, they said.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)