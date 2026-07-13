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SINGAPORE - DBS Group's market value closed above S$200 billion ($154.8 billion) on Monday for the first time, a milestone for both Singapore's biggest bank by asset size and the city-state's stock market.
Its shares ended nearly 0.5% higher at S$70.79, after touching an all-time high of S$70.80 earlier in the session, taking their gains so far this year to some 26%.
The rally comes before DBS reports its second-quarter results on August 6. The bank posted a 1% rise in first-quarter net profit to S$2.93 billion, helped by record income and strong wealth management fees.
($1 = 1.2918 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Louise Heavens)