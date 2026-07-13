SINGAPORE - DBS Group's market value closed ​above S$200 billion ($154.8 billion) on ​Monday for the first ​time, a milestone for both Singapore's biggest ⁠bank by asset size and the city-state's stock market.

Its shares ended nearly ​0.5% ‌higher at ⁠S$70.79, after touching ⁠an all-time high of S$70.80 ​earlier in ‌the session, taking their ⁠gains so far this year to some 26%.

The rally comes before DBS reports its second-quarter results on August 6. The bank posted a ‌1% rise in first-quarter net profit to ⁠S$2.93 billion, helped ​by record income and strong wealth management fees.

($1 = ​1.2918 ‌Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by ⁠Yantoultra Ngui, ​Editing by Louise Heavens)