MUSCAT: A new investment platform aimed at integrating desalination, renewable energy, battery storage and green hydrogen infrastructure has been launched in Oman following the signing of a joint venture agreement between Shadid Capital, a regional investment and advisory firm, and a group of strategic partners.

Known as the Oman Blue Infrastructure Platform (OBIP), the initiative seeks to develop scalable infrastructure projects that strengthen water security, accelerate the country's energy transition and support industrial growth in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was announced by Dr Nawar Boussaid, Chief Executive Officer of Shadid Capital, who described the venture as an important milestone in creating sustainable infrastructure through strategic partnerships.

"This initiative represents a shared vision to advance sustainable infrastructure," Dr Boussaid said, noting that the platform will integrate floating solar-powered desalination, floating solar photovoltaic (PV) generation, battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen production, industrial water infrastructure and wider blue economy solutions.

According to details released by the partners, the first phase of OBIP is planned for Sohar and will feature desalination capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day, supported by 250 MW of floating solar PV, 100 MWh of battery energy storage, and a 50 MW green hydrogen electrolyser. The platform is also expected to supply water to industrial users and port facilities while serving as a replicable model for deployment across the Middle East and Africa.

The initiative reflects a systems-based approach that combines renewable power generation with water production, energy storage and hydrogen manufacturing within a single integrated infrastructure platform. Such an approach could reduce land requirements through floating solar installations while improving renewable energy utilisation and providing reliable supplies of both electricity and desalinated water for industrial customers.

Shadid Capital, an investment and advisory firm specialising in infrastructure and energy projects across Africa and the MENA region, said the platform would bring together technology providers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, financial institutions, investors and energy companies to accelerate project delivery.

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