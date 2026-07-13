Muscat : The annual inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman reached 2.8 per cent in June 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information. These figures match the broader trend for the first half of the year, with the average inflation rate from January to June 2026 also recorded at 2.8 per cent.

The data showed that the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded the highest increase among the main groups at 6.1 percent year-on-year, followed by the miscellaneous personal goods and services group at 5.7 percent, then the transport group at 5.5 percent, the restaurants and hotels group at 4.6 percent, and the furniture, furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance group at 3.1 percent. Prices in the education group rose by 2.2 percent, and in the health group by 1.8 percent.

Prices for the culture and entertainment group rose by 0.3 percent, while prices for the communications, tobacco, and clothing and footwear groups remained unchanged compared to June of last year. Prices for the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group decreased by 0.6 percent.

At the governorate level, Al Dhahirah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman during June 2026 at 3.5 percent, followed by Muscat Governorate at 3.2 percent, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at 3.1 percent, Al Wusta Governorate at 3.0 percent, and Al Buraimi Governorate at 2.9 percent.

The inflation rate reached 2.4 percent in both Musandam and South Al Batinah Governorates, followed by Dhofar Governorate at 2.2 percent, and North Al Batinah and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates at 2.1 percent each. North Al Sharqiyah Governorate recorded the lowest inflation rate among the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman at 1.9 percent.

Regarding the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, data showed price increases in several subgroups compared to June 2025. Vegetable prices rose by 23.6 percent, fruits by 9.9 percent, meat by 7.3 percent, non-alcoholic beverages by 3.6 percent, and milk, cheese, and eggs by 2.9 percent.

Prices for sugar, jam, honey, and sweets also increased by 2.2 percent, while prices for other food products rose by 2 percent, bread and cereals by 0.9 percent, and oils and fats by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, fish prices decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same month in 2025.

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