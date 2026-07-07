Muscat – The Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority has approved tenders and supplementary works worth more than RO114 million for infrastructure, healthcare, transport and development projects across Oman.

The approvals were made at the Authority’s second meeting of 2026, chaired by Dr Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board.

The largest project approved was the RO37 million construction of Mahout Fishing Port, followed by a RO24.51 million contract for catering, food, cleaning, laundry and pest control services for hospitals, health complexes and health centres under the Ministry of Health.

The Board also awarded a RO21.74 million contract to complete the third package of the Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road, a RO13.50 million contract for the design and construction of Jabal Abyad Road in North Sharqiyah, and a RO8.25 million contract for the dual carriageway linking Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road and Sultan Qaboos Road in Suhar.

Other approved works included a RO355,500 promotional campaign to showcase Oman during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, RO282,973 for advanced Microsoft support services, RO127,500 for acquiring intellectual property rights for a language and skills development programme, and RO3.52 million in supplementary works for road projects in Dhofar.

The Board also approved additional works worth RO2.10 million for the national authentication and electronic signature infrastructure project, RO596,961 for Package Five of the Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road (Suhar Gateway Road), RO588,000 for consultancy services related to the logistics market competitiveness study, and RO501,799 for the Takamul national project management and government procurement system.

Further approvals included RO443,251 for additional cleaning services in schools and administrative buildings in Dhofar, RO341,061 for leasing a warehouse for medical reserve stock, RO162,255 for equipment operators and maintenance technicians at Al Massara Hospital, RO117,600 for leasing examination monitoring devices for two academic years, and RO36,357 for consultancy services for the design of the Al Ansab Road dual carriageway.