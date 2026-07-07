MUSCAT: The State Council on Tuesday is discussing a study submitted by the Special Committee on "Demographics and Their Impact on the Future of Development in the Sultanate of Oman" during its 10th session of the third regular annual session of the 8th term.

The session also includes a discussion of a study presented by the Special Committee regarding the ‘Agricultural Sector in the Sultanate of Oman: Challenges and Solutions’.

Furthermore, the session will approve the 9th session’s minutes of the current regular annual session, and review the Secretariat-General's report on the activities of the council’s various bodies over the past period.

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