TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by Eni for Baleine Phase 3, a fast-track development project aimed at expanding production from a large hydrocarbon discovery offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers to connect wells in water depths of approximately 1,200 metres to a new floating production unit.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC, commented: “This award marks the continued expansion of our collaboration with Eni. We are excited to apply our expertise to provide a robust flexible pipe solution with schedule certainty in support of this fast-track project.”

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